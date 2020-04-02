Six among Delhi visitors under quarantine in Hassan

Among 16 people from Hassan district who had been to Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in the recent days, six have been put under quarantine/hospital isolation in Hassan, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said here on Thursday.
Based on the information received from the Central government 16 people from the district were found to have visited the area, declared a COVID-19 hotspot, in Delhi. Among them, five persons have been put under home quarantine and one is at a supervised isolation centre in Hassan. Among the rest four are under home quarantine in Delhi, three more are still in Delhi and another three persons are at different locations.
The officer said none under quarantine in Hassan had shown symptoms of the infection.
