Six 18th century hero stones found in Shorapur taluk

As many as six Viragallu (hero stones) have been found in a field close to the Anjaneya Temple between Rukmapur and Kupagal villages in Shorapur taluk.

A team of Surapura Hitarakshana Samiti headed by samiti president Shravanakumar Nayak and research scholar Rajgopal Vibhuti recently visited the spot and has taken steps to ensure the protection of the historical inscriptions.

The Surpur empire, which was under Nayak’s rule, witnessed fights against the British. The fourth king, Raja Venkatappa Nayak, assumed leadership during the first freedom struggle against British rule in 1857 and many soldiers sacrificed their lives in the battle.

The Viragallu that were found are a type of memorial that commemorates the deaths of heroes in battle.

Of the six Viragallu, four depict soldiers holding guns in their hands and fighting each other, which is said to be of the 18th century.

“One Viragallu seems special. It has a soldier who stands against a horse with another small horse just below his legs. I was very curious and wanted to research more on it to find out its exact meaning,” Mr. Vibhuti said.

Yadgir district has seen much history under the rule of the Yadavas, the Satavahanas, the Kalyan Chalukyas, the Rashtrakutas, the Bahmanis, the Adil Shahis, the Nizams and the British.

Historical monuments and inscriptions of these empires should be found and protected, he said.

“Soon after hearing about these Viragallu, we went there and carried out an inspection. We gathered them and put them in one place temporarily, planning to make a permanent arrangement for them in the field where they were found,” Mr. Nayak said.

Sachinkumar Nayak, Krishna Subedar, Mareppa Nayak, Rajkumar Yalawar, Chandrashekhar Pattar and Ramesh Tegginamani were on the team.

