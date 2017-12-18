Situation far different in Karnataka, says Congress

The BJP victory in Gujarat, overcoming 22 years of anti-incumbency, has ramifications beyond the western Indian State, all the way to the southern State of Karnataka, which is going to polls next year. Though Congress leaders admit that it would have been a huge motivation had their party won, they contend that local situation here is far different.

Unlike in Gujarat, Congress is ruling in Karnataka and has a well-established leadership that is far more cohesive and effective than in any other State, they argue. They pointed out that when the “Modi wave” swept the country in 2014, Karnataka was the only major State that contributed a “respectable tally” to the party in the Lok Sabha. The party is already in campaign mode and has completed a round of ‘Mane Manege’ and mounted its attacks against the Opposition BJP.

The Congress, though improved its performance compared to 2012, lost the battle in Gujarat since its poll campaign was largely focused on national narratives such as adverse impact of GST and demonetisation.

A Congress functionary said the party leaders here, in contrast, are keen to fight elections on local issues, as it provides them an advantage. The State Congress maintained that the party is expected to bank on narratives surrounding development and welfare — a slew of their schemes such as providing free rice, waiver of crop loans, scholarships for students, universal healthcare, and the Indira Canteens that provide food at ₹10. The party would focus on the government’s achievements, bring out a vision document, district-wise manifestos and launch more rallies ahead of elections, said a functionary.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has already embarked on the first leg of campaign in districts, has managed to bring the demand for Karnataka flag and an anti-Hindi imposition campaign to project the government as pro-Kannada, building a strong regional agenda to counter a likely Modi-centric campaign by BJP in Karnataka, as it happened in Gujarat.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who belongs to the 9% strong backward Kuruba community, has not lagged in “social-engineering” either. The Congress bagged 57 seats in north Karnataka in 2013, which has a dominant presence of the Lingayat community. To check migration of Lingayats votes, the Congress government has been backing a campaign demanding religion status for the Lingayats, the community BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa belongs to.

Congress is also expected to release the caste census just before the polls. The Chief Minister may use the data in the census to promise over 70% reservation in the State, based on the strengths of various communities.

Campaign panel meets

Soon after the Gujarat poll results were declared, Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee campaign committee, held the first meeting here on Monday and alleged that “misuse of administration by the Modi government” was one of the major factors for Congress’ loss.

Despite the BJP luring our party MLAs ahead of elections, the Congress had improved its performance compared to 2012, he said. Delayed notification of polls by the Election Commission and downward revision of GST rates helped the BJP win a majority of the seats in Gujarat, he said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal has warned both KPCC president G. Parameshwara and Mr. Shivakumar to take cautious steps ahead of elections in the State. He told the KPCC to prepare a strategy without wasting time.