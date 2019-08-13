Situation continues to be grim in villages hit by floods in Raichur, Yadgir districts

The situation continued to be grim in many villages in Raichur and Yadgir districts on Monday, though the water level in the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers receded.

A bridge that was under construction between Dongaramapur and Kurvakurda villages in Raichur taluk was washed away in the Krishna floodwaters.

The road between Balaji Camp and Bhairaveshwar Camp in Sindhanur taluk was submerged under river waters and the police had to divert vehicular traffic.

Connectivity between Sheelahalli and Yaragodi, Deodurg and Shahpur remained cut off as bridges constructed across the Krishna near Kollur and Sheelahalli villages were submerged.

On Monday, officials released 5.99 lakh cusecs of water from the Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district as there was 5.90 lakh cusecs inflow.

The water level in the dam stood at 489.37 m against the full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

The Tungabhadra dam in Munirabad near Hospete has been receiving heavy inflow. Following this, the dam authorities released 2.08 lakh cusecs from the dam. The water level stood at 1,629.88 ft.

Nearly 8,000 people from 41 villages in the two both districts have been shifted to safer places.

As many as 30 Ganji Kendras have been opened in villages.

Food, medicine, blankets, oil, biscuits, milk powder, tur dal and other necessary items have been supplied by the district administration to the relief centres. Moreover, many private donors have joined hands in the relief wor,.

Deputy Commissioners of Raichur and Yadgir B. Sharat and M. Kurma Rao, respectively, along with senior officers, have been visiting Ganji Kendras and villages on the riverbanks to supervise relief work.

A team from NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, Home Guards are kept on standby to tackle any situation arising out of floods.

Meanwhile, several hundreds of acres of agriculture land has been badly affected and standing crops such as green gram and cotton have been damaged.

Now, farmers are facing another crop loss after the severe drought.

“Worried farmers have no option but to wait for compensation,” Chamaras Malipatil, State honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, has said.

Referring to discrepancies in survey during the last time when the district faced floods and drought, he said that the real victims who had lost crops have not been included in the list of beneficiaries.

Therefore, the district administration should take additional initiatives to prevent such injustice to farmers and distribute compensation effectively this time, he added.