  Sitting MLAs Mahadev, Harshavardhan among 27 candidates filing nominations in Mysuru district on Tuesday

April 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Sitting MLAs K. Mahadev of the JD(S) and B. Harshavardhan of the BJP were among the 27 candidates, who filed their nomination papers for various constituencies in Mysuru district on Tuesday.

Periyapatna assembly segment saw four nominations on Tuesday including former MP C..H. Vijayshankar entering the fray as BJP candidate with two sets of nominations while K. Mahadev filed his nomination as a JD(S) candidate. Rajashekar and Nagaveni both filed their nomination as AAP candidates from the constituency.

In Hunsur, BJP candidate Somashekar and independent candidates Umesh and H.B. Rajendra filed their nomination papers.

BJP MLA Mr. B. Harshavardhan filed four sets of nomination papers for Nanjangud reserved assembly segment on Tuesday. The other candidate entering the poll fray from Nanjangud was H.K. Swamy as an independent.

Kavish Gowda, son of former MLA Vasu, was one of the four candidates, who filed their nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency on Tuesday. While M.r Kavish Gowda filed his papers as a BJP candidate, H.K. Rame Gowda, M.M. Mahesh Gowda and Suresh filed their papers as independents.

Three candidates filed their papers from Krishnaraja segment including K.V. Mallesh from the JD(S). The others are Somashekar K.S. from the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and Amitabh, an independent.

While R. Yoganarasimhamurthy filed his nomination papers for Chamaraja, four candidates – Robert Emanuel, an independent, Dharmashree, AAP candidate, Neelakanta M.N. and Azeezulla Ajju, both independents – filed their nomination from Narasimharaja segment on Tuesday.

Among all the constituencies in Mysuru, Varuna witnessed the highest nominations on Tuesday. A total of six candidates including independents B. Shivanna, Girish, Suresh, U.P. Shivanand and V. Siddaraju, besides AAP candidate Rajesh, filed their nomination papers from Varuna.

No nominations were filed for K.R. Nagar and H.D. Kote constituencies in Mysuru on Tuesday.