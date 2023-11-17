SITs to crack down on cybercrimes

November 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to contain the growing cybercrime menace, especially related to Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), courier frauds, sextortion, and online job rackets, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has deputed four Deputy Commissioner Of Police in the city to tackle them effectively.

The DCPs will head Special Investigation Teams (SIT) tasked to supervise specific cases assigned to them and for speedy disposal of cases.

According to Mr. Dayananda, a total of 116 cases related to AEPS, 250 on courier frauds, 115 related to sextortion, and 4,607 cases linked to online job frauds have been reported in the city over the last few days. The growing number of cases needs special attention and a senior officer of the rank of DCP will supervise to take them in the right direction and coordinate with the bank officials and officials of the central agencies for detections and recovery of the lost money.

As per the directions of the city police chief, investigations of all cases related to AEPS will be supervised by DCP Northeast, while courier-related cybercrime will be supervised by DCP Traffic(East). Similarly, cases related to sextortion will be supervised by DCP Traffic (North), and online job fraud cases will be supervised by DCP Traffic (South).

On October 31, the Northeast division cybercrime arrested two men from Bihar who downloaded details of people who had applied for property registration on the State government’s Kaveri portal, and used them to siphon off money from their bank accounts. An increasing number of such crimes have been reported not only in Bengaluru, but in Mangaluru and Mysuru too, prompting the police to step up measures to tackle new trends in cybercrime.

