Sites, houses for all poor people: CM

20 October 2020 19:13 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the State government will provide sites and houses for all the poor of the State in a phased manner.

He was speaking at a programme organised to distribute benefits to beneficiaries of various schemes at Shikaripura, his constituency, on Tuesday. “The government is committed to ensure nobody is rendered homeless. People should not go after mediators and lose money. If anybody demands for a bribe to sanction houses or sites, the applicants concerned should complain to the Deputy Commissioner”, he said.

This year, the Chief Minister said, many parts of the State received good rains. Crop yield would be better than the previous years and the farming community would get better returns, he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa distributed letters of sanction to beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others were present.