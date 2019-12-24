Sites for setting up waste management units to be identified in all GPs

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has said that sites for setting up solid waste management units would be identified in all gram panchayats in the district by the end of June 2020.

He was speaking at the meeting of the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee in the city on Tuesday. He said that executive officers of taluk panchayat have been directed to identify the site. Segregation of biodegradable and non biodegradable solid waste at source would be made mandatory at gram panchayat level, he said.

Nayana Sripad Hegde, president of Sorab Taluk Panchayat, complained about the paucity of space in Malnad region for establishment of solid waste management units and the objection raised by officials of the Department of Forest and Wildlife to utilise revenue land with natural green cover. B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, who chaired the meeting, said the applications submitted under Forest Rights Act for grant of forest land for community works like establishment of solid waste management units or development of cremation grounds should be cleared at the earliest. Mr. Sivakumar said that he and officials of the Department of Forest and Wildlife would take measures for disposal of applications for utilisation of forest land for solid waste management purpose at the earliest.

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA, and Kumar Bangarappa, Sorab MLA, spoke of false claims made on damage to houses due to flood. Mr. Sivakumar said that compensation would be released only after spot inspection.

K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police; Jyothi Kumar, president of zilla panchayat, and K.M. Vaishali, CEO, were present.