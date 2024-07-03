Sites allotted by MUDA kept under suspension: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said housing sites distributed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the controversial 50:50 scheme have been kept under suspension pending an investigation into alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the authority.

Replying to a question of reporters on the issue, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government would come to know about irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA only through the probe. There was no loss to the government or MUDA, he said.

All MUDA officials involved in the alleged scam have been shunted out from the authority. The Chief Minister rejected the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the alleged land scam in Mysuru. “Let the BJP disclose how many times and into which scams their government had ordered the CBI probe,” he said.

On the Leader of the Opposition’s demand for his resignation, the Chief Minister shot back and asked, “What role do I have in the case?”