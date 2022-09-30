Sitar symphony at palace today

The palace cultural events as part of Dasara will feature a sitar symphony on Saturday at 8 pm. Bengaluru’s Mano Music Lines is presenting the musical extravaganza for about an hour. Suma Rani, Shruthi Kamat, Jyothi Shyam, C.S. Sarvamangala, Hamsini Bharadwaj, H.P. Srinivas, Vijay Gonal, and Ruthvik Rao will be playing sitar while Ganesh will play flute and tabla by Pradhyumna. Praveen Shanmugam will play drums with Venugopal will be assisting him playing the keyboard. The concert will be presenting classical music ragas in a special way as the organisers of the music medley aim to reach out to the people of all ages. The man behind the event, Sandeep Vashista, plays flute and saxophone, a press release said here.