SIT visits Gokak hospital

Belagavi

06 April 2021 22:54 IST

officers of the Special Investigation Team visited the taluk government hospital in Gokak on Tuesday, following reports that Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP leader and former Minister who resigned following allegations of sexual harassment of a woman, was admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

The investigators spent nearly one hour in the hospital. They checked records and the COVID-19 positive report. They spoke to Ravindra Antin, taluk health officer, and other doctors and staff attending on Mr. Jarkiholi.

Dr. Antin told them that RT-PCR test was conducted on Mr. Jarkiholi on April 1, after he returned from Maharashtra. The team asked Dr. Antin if he had any knowledge about Mr. Jarkiholi returning with a COVID-19 negative certificate. Dr. Antin said he did not know if the leader’s car was stopped at the border check-post or was asked to produce a negative certificate. He said Mr. Jarkiholi may be required to stay in the hospital for 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, Minister R. Shankar denied allegations that Mr. Jarkiholi was feigning infection to escape the SIT. “He will appear before the SIT after he has recovered and answer all questions,” he said.