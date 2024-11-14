ADVERTISEMENT

SIT to probe COVID-19 ‘scam’ based on findings of D’Cunha panel’s interim report

Published - November 14, 2024 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The investigation team will be headed by an officer of the rank of an Inspector-General of Police

The Hindu Bureau

The D’Cunha commission was set up to probe the ‘irregularities’ in COVID-19 procurements and management by the previous BJP government. | Photo Credit: file photo

The State government on Thursday decided to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged multi-crore irregularities in COVID-19 procurements and management by the previous BJP government that were identified by the John Michael D’Cunha Inquiry Commission in its interim report.

A Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, took the decision to form the SIT, which would be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Confined to report

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil said the SIT would probe the criminal aspects, missing of files and and so on, and take action against all those involved in the ‘scam’. The SIT would confine its probe to the findings of the D’Cunha panel report.

The Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, studied the interim report and briefed the Cabinet and later it was decided that a SIT would be formed for further investigation of the alleged irregularities that occurred in the purchase of medical equipment and the management of the pandemic, the Minister said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is expected to campaign for Congress’s candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections for the next two days, is expected to appoint the IGP level officer and issue an order soon, said Mr. Patil, who is among the five members of the Cabinet panel.

PAC report

The D’Cunha commission was constituted to look into the alleged irregularities after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State legislature submitted a report on the “misuse” of public funds and abuse of power during the management of COVID-19.

The commission submitted its interim report based on 50,000 files from various departments that were examined, the Minister explained.

The interim report had cited irregularities to the tune of “crores of rupees”, besides flagging the missing files on the issue, he added.

