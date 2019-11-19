SIT to probe attack on Tanveer Sait

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the assault on Congress MLA for Narasimharaja, Tanveer Sait, in Mysuru on Sunday night. The former Minister is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj will head the SIT. Farhan Pasha, 24, a handicrafts artisan, was arrested soon after the assault on Mr. Sait at a wedding reception.

On Monday, the police picked up five more persons. Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said the police had got some important leads. Asked if the attacker’s motive was disgruntlement over a job issue, the Commissioner said: “There are several aspects which we are looking at. This could be one.”

The district Congress committee has demanded a judicial probe into the attack. Meanwhile, Elyas Thumbe, State president of SDPI, condemned the attempts being made to link the attack on Mr. Sait with his party.