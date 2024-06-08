SIT takes Prajwal to his Holenarsipur residence

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Investigation Team took Janata Dal (S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, to his residence at Holenarsipur in Hassan district for mahazar, on Saturday.

SIT officials and staff took Mr. Prajwal Revanna in a special vehicle so that the media people waiting at the residence could notice his presence.

The mahazar continued for about four hours. The accused was in Holenarsipur for the first time since April 26, the day when polling took place for the Lok Sabha elections. He had left the country soon after the polling.

Slogans raised

The local police had made elaborate security arrangements outside the house. As the SIT vehicles left after the mahazar, many JD(S) supporters gathered near the residence and raised slogans praising former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister H.D. Revanna and the rape accused, Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.