SIT takes Prajwal to his Holenarsipur residence

Published - June 08, 2024 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna | Photo Credit: file photo

Shivamogga

The Special Investigation Team took Janata Dal (S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, to his residence at Holenarsipur in Hassan district for mahazar, on Saturday.

SIT officials and staff took Mr. Prajwal Revanna in a special vehicle so that the media people waiting at the residence could notice his presence.

The mahazar continued for about four hours. The accused was in Holenarsipur for the first time since April 26, the day when polling took place for the Lok Sabha elections. He had left the country soon after the polling.

Slogans raised

The local police had made elaborate security arrangements outside the house. As the SIT vehicles left after the mahazar, many JD(S) supporters gathered near the residence and raised slogans praising former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister H.D. Revanna and the rape accused, Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

