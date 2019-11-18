‘SIT should unravel conspiracy’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspected the involvement of more than one person in the attack on former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait.

He told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that this was an organised crime and could not have been perpetuated by an individual on his own. The SIT should unravel the conspiracy behind the attack and bring those involved to justice, he added.

On the speculations of the involvement of political outfits or organisations, Mr. Siddaramaiah said “let the SIT prove their involvement and then one could think of banning them.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah also made a veiled attack on the government and said if an elected representative was insecure and was vulnerable, “then what would be the fate of the commoners.”

Govt. to meet medical cost

The district in-charge Minister V. Somanna said that the State government will not spare any efforts to provide the best treatment for the MLA.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the hospital where Mr. Sait is being treated, he said the government was prepared to airlift Mr. Sait to any other hospital if need be.

Specialist care

The State would bear the full cost of Mr. Sait’s medical expenses, said Mr. Somanna adding that the government would not hesitate to airlift specialists from other cities to Mysuru to treat Mr. Sait if required.

“I have directed the doctors to keep me informed if such a situation arises so that we could respond immediately’’, he added. However, he expressed confidence that it such a scenario would not arise as Mr.Sait was responding to medication.