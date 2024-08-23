SIT set to file 2,500-page chargesheet against Revanna and Prajwal 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing charges of rape and sexual assault against former member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna and his father and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna, is expected to file a chargesheet in the court on Saturday (August 24).

137 witnesses

SIT sources said the investigation team has readied a 2,500-page chargesheet in which statements of 137 witnesses have been recorded. Mr. Revanna is accused number 1 in the case booked under IPC sections 354 and 354 (A), and his son Mr. Prajwal, who is accused number 2, is booked under IPC sections 376, 376 (2)(k), 354, 354 (a), 354 (b) and others.

2020 incident

A domestic help who worked in the residence of Mr. Revanna in Holenarasipura was allegedly sexually assaulted by him in 2020. In the same year, it was alleged that when Mr. Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, was away from home, the second accused allegedly raped her.

Mr. Prajwal was also accused of forcing the daughter of the domestic help to make a video call and strip. The accused had also allegedly threatened the daughter with dire consequences when she refused to carry out his instructions.

The 33-year-old former MP was arrested by the SIT soon after he landed in Bengaluru from Germany on May 31 and has since been in custody. The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had left the country soon after the polling for the Lok Sabha election in his constituency concluded on April 26, amid circulation of video clips on pen drives with explicit videos allegedly involving him with multiple women.