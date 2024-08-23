GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT set to file 2,500-page chargesheet against Revanna and Prajwal 

H.D. Revanna is accused number 1 in the case booked under IPC sections 354 and 354 (A), and his son Prajwal, who is accused number 2, is booked under IPC sections 376, 376 (2) (k), 354, 354 (a), 354 (b) and others

Published - August 23, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing charges of rape and sexual assault against former member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna and his father and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna, is expected to file a chargesheet in the court on Saturday (August 24).

137 witnesses

SIT sources said the investigation team has readied a 2,500-page chargesheet in which statements of 137 witnesses have been recorded. Mr. Revanna is accused number 1 in the case booked under IPC sections 354 and 354 (A), and his son Mr. Prajwal, who is accused number 2, is booked under IPC sections 376, 376 (2)(k), 354, 354 (a), 354 (b) and others.

2020 incident

A domestic help who worked in the residence of Mr. Revanna in Holenarasipura was allegedly sexually assaulted by him in 2020. In the same year, it was alleged that when Mr. Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, was away from home, the second accused allegedly raped her.

Mr. Prajwal was also accused of forcing the daughter of the domestic help to make a video call and strip. The accused had also allegedly threatened the daughter with dire consequences when she refused to carry out his instructions.

The 33-year-old former MP was arrested by the SIT soon after he landed in Bengaluru from Germany on May 31 and has since been in custody. The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had left the country soon after the polling for the Lok Sabha election in his constituency concluded on April 26, amid circulation of video clips on pen drives with explicit videos allegedly involving him with multiple women.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.