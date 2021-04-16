Karnataka

SIT serves notice asking Jarkiholi to appear for questioning

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged CD sex scandal has served notice on former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to appear before the officials for questioning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (April 20).

Though the SIT has questioned Mr. Jarkiholi multiple times, it was before the victim in the case appeared and recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate and the probe team. Mr. Jarkiholi tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and hasn’t been available for questioning since. At present, he is in quarantine. He had skipped the BJP’s bypoll campaign in light of all this.

“The two-week period, which is the course of the COVID-19 infection, will be over by Monday. So we have served a notice asking him to appear before us on Tuesday,” a senior SIT official said.

