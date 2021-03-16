SIT records Ramesh Jarkiholi’s statement in CD scandal case

Bengaluru

16 March 2021 21:15 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday recorded the statement of former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the CD scandal case. This was a technical requirement as he is the complainant in the case, officials said.

The prime suspects, including a Tumakuru-based journalist, had tried to extort money from Mr. Jarkiholi before releasing the footage on social media when he refused to pay. The suspects, including the woman seen in the footage, are on the run and had plotted for many months before releasing the footage online and approaching Dinesh Kallahalli seeking help, sources said.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspects is on in the neighbouring States. The SIT had summoned the wife of the journalist to question her on Tuesday, but she did not turn up. She sent an advocate to the Basavanagudi police station, where she was supposed to appear, stating that she had a toddler and ailing in-laws to take care of and seeking four days’ time to appear, sources said. The SIT officials have now decided to visit her house and question her, instead of summoning her.

Earlier, the SIT raided a shop on Kumarakrupa Road in connection with the sex scandal and seized electronic equipment and sent it to for FSL analysis.