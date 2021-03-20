SIT records Jarkiholi’s statement

Notices served on 3 persons asking them to join the probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned and recorded the statement of the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in connection with the alleged CD scandal, on Friday. This is the first time he has been questioned after an FIR had been registered based on his complaint.

Mr. Jarkiholi was administered a questionnaire seeking details of the claims he made of being blackmailed for the past three months, who had called him, whether he met any of them and such specific details. He was also probed on the details of the woman in the video.

SIT sleuths were tight-lipped about the details revealed by Mr. Jarkiholi during the questioning. The police have formally recorded his statement in the case as well.

Meanwhile, the SIT has served notices to three persons — the woman in the CD who recently released a video seeking security but is yet to turn up before the police, the former journalist Naresh Gowda, and alleged hacker Shravan who is suspected to have played a role in the scandal and is absconding — to join the probe at the earliest.

Team leaves for Delhi

Naresh Gowda released a video message on Thursday claiming innocence. The location from where the video was uploaded has provided some leads to the police personnel on his trail, sources said. A team of sleuths have left for Delhi, sources added. The police on the trail of the woman in the CD, whom her father has alleged has been abducted, are also said to have gone out of the State as they have leads of her whereabouts, sources said. The SIT has issued at least three notices to the woman, but she has failed to join the probe, sources said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Kallahalli who brought the case into the open with his complaint to the Cubbon Park police and was issued a notice by the SIT, submitted a three-page written reply on Friday, in which he claimed a journalist he knew for many years approached him with the video allegedly of the Minister and he then lodged a complaint.

He also reportedly claimed that the woman in the CD was a friend of the journalist who had approached him. “I am not aware of any conspiracy behind the video. So I have withdrawn my complaint,” he reportedly claimed in his statement.