SIT raids Munirathna’s residence, offices

Four days after the arrested Munirathna, BJP MLA, was grilled by officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday carried out a series of raids on the residences and offices of Munirathna and his associates and recovered electronic items, including laptops, pendrives, hard discs, and DVRs, pertaining to three cases against the MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several teams of officials carried out the raids around 7.30 a.m. along with a team of Forensic Science Laboratory simultaneously at Munirathna’s residence in Vyalikaval and his offices, along with residences of three of his associates.

The police gathered the available evidences, which, according to the officials, will help in the investigation. The police are also checking the call record details of the accused mentioned in the FIR.

Earlier, the police had raided the godown-cum-office of Munirathna where the accused had allegedly raped the victim. They are also verifying the details of Munirathna’s phone, which he has claimed to have lost at the time of his arrest from Kolar earlier this month. The SIT is on the lookout for the other accused in the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.