ADVERTISEMENT

SIT raids Munirathna’s residence, offices

Updated - September 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four days after the arrested Munirathna, BJP MLA, was grilled by officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday carried out a series of raids on the residences and offices of Munirathna and his associates and recovered electronic items, including laptops, pendrives, hard discs, and DVRs, pertaining to three cases against the MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several teams of officials carried out the raids around 7.30 a.m. along with a team of Forensic Science Laboratory simultaneously at Munirathna’s residence in Vyalikaval and his offices, along with residences of three of his associates.

The police gathered the available evidences, which, according to the officials, will help in the investigation. The police are also checking the call record details of the accused mentioned in the FIR.

Earlier, the police had raided the godown-cum-office of Munirathna where the accused had allegedly raped the victim. They are also verifying the details of Munirathna’s phone, which he has claimed to have lost at the time of his arrest from Kolar earlier this month. The SIT is on the lookout for the other accused in the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US