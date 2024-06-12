SIT questions Youth Congress leader Nalapad in bitcoin scam

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the bitcoin case, questioned Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad on Wednesday over his alleged link with hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, also known as Sriki.

Sources in the SIT say that the police suspect that Mr. Nalapad was involved in financial transactions with Sriki and his associate Robin Kandelwal, who is also accused in the bitcoin case. The SIT had arrested Sriki and Robin recently and booked them under The Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000.

Mr. Nalapad, who is the son of Shantinagar MLA and Congress leader N.A. Haris, arrived for questioning in the afternoon, and he was grilled till evening. A source said the leader claimed that he had no connection with the case.

Another source said it is suspected that Robin had transferred money to some accounts allegedly linked to Mr. Nalapad and this matter is under investigation.