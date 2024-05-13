SIT questions son of former IPS officer in bitcoin case

The Special Investigation Department (SIT) probing the alleged bitcoin scam questioned the son of a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who held a key post in the city, on Monday.

This development comes after the SIT arrested Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki in connection with a 2017 bitcoin theft case registered in Tumakuru against the hacker.

Sources said that the hacker alleged that the son of the former IPS officer had taken money from him to favour him after he was arrested for the first time in drug case. He had allegedly promised to protect him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.