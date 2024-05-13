ADVERTISEMENT

SIT questions son of former IPS officer in bitcoin case

Published - May 13, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Department (SIT) probing the alleged bitcoin scam questioned the son of a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who held a key post in the city, on Monday.

This development comes after the SIT arrested Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki in connection with a 2017 bitcoin theft case registered in Tumakuru against the hacker.

Sources said that the hacker alleged that the son of the former IPS officer had taken money from him to favour him after he was arrested for the first time in drug case. He had allegedly promised to protect him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US