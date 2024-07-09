SIT questions Nagendra, Daddal in Valmiki corporation scam case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that is probing the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation on Tuesday questioned the former Minister B. Nagendra and chairperson of the corporation Basanagouda Daddal.

The SIT questioned the two in alleged unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore belonging to the corporation. The alleged scam came to light after an account superintendent, Chandrasekharan P., killed himself on May 26 writing a note accusing several people of forcing him to transfer the money. Following a furore, Mr. Nagendra resigned as Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister June 6. The State government formed the SIT to probe the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.