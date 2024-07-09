ADVERTISEMENT

SIT questions Nagendra, Daddal in Valmiki corporation scam case

Published - July 09, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that is probing the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation on Tuesday questioned the former Minister B. Nagendra and chairperson of the corporation Basanagouda Daddal. 

The SIT questioned the two in alleged unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore belonging to the corporation. The alleged scam came to light after an account superintendent, Chandrasekharan P., killed himself on May 26 writing a note accusing several people of forcing him to transfer the money. Following a furore, Mr. Nagendra resigned as Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister June 6. The State government formed the SIT to probe the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US