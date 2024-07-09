GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT questions Nagendra, Daddal in Valmiki corporation scam case

Published - July 09, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that is probing the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation on Tuesday questioned the former Minister B. Nagendra and chairperson of the corporation Basanagouda Daddal. 

The SIT questioned the two in alleged unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore belonging to the corporation. The alleged scam came to light after an account superintendent, Chandrasekharan P., killed himself on May 26 writing a note accusing several people of forcing him to transfer the money. Following a furore, Mr. Nagendra resigned as Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister June 6. The State government formed the SIT to probe the matter.

