SIT probe unlikely to yield much: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s CD case will not be of much help since there are not many instances of the guilty in such probes being prosecuted.
Speaking to reporters here, he sought to know against whom the government will act if the FSL finds the CD to be fake. Barring one or two cases, no one has been punished based on the outcome of the SIT probes, Mr. Kumaraswamy said. “I don’t know on what basis the order on constituting SIT has been issued,” he said.
Taking a jibe at six Ministers of the Cabinet who sought injunction orders from the court against airing of any defamatory content against them soon after the alleged CD scandal emerged, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked: “When the Ministers are not in a position to protect themselves, how can they protect the people of the State?”
“Mr. Jarkiholi appears to have realised now that he would not have been in this situation if I was in the Chief Minister’s chair,” he said. During his press conference, Mr. Jarkiholi, who is said to have played a key role in toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, had thanked Mr. Kumaraswamy for the moral support.
