Prajwal Revanna’s mother Bhavani Revanna fails to turn up before SIT

Updated - June 01, 2024 11:25 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse cases against MP Prajwal Revanna visited Holenarsipur on Saturday and waited for his mother, Bhavani Revanna, near her residence for over seven hours, but she failed to turn up.

Now SIT is trying to trace her whereabouts and visited several places, while her lawyers claimed that they did not know where she was but said Ms. Bhavani was recovering from a knee surgery.

On May 31, a court in Bengaluru had rejected Ms. Bhavani’s plea for anticipatory bail. She had sought bail in the case related to the abduction of a woman, who was allegedly sexually abused by Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

