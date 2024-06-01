GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Prajwal Revanna’s mother Bhavani Revanna fails to turn up before SIT

Updated - June 01, 2024 11:25 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna.

Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse cases against MP Prajwal Revanna visited Holenarsipur on Saturday and waited for his mother, Bhavani Revanna, near her residence for over seven hours, but she failed to turn up.

Now SIT is trying to trace her whereabouts and visited several places, while her lawyers claimed that they did not know where she was but said Ms. Bhavani was recovering from a knee surgery.

On May 31, a court in Bengaluru had rejected Ms. Bhavani’s plea for anticipatory bail. She had sought bail in the case related to the abduction of a woman, who was allegedly sexually abused by Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Bangalore / crime / police / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.