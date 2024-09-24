GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT launches probe against Karnataka MLA Munirathna amidst concerns over intimidation of witnesses and destruction of evidence

Published - September 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Munirathna.

Munirathna. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by senior officer B.K. Singh, took over the case files and launched their probe against Munirathna, R.R. Nagar BJP MLA, on Monday. This comes amidst growing concerns over intimidation of witnesses and destruction of evidence in these cases, the first challenge before the SIT. 

On a complaint by the son of a potential key witness in a rape case against Munirathna registered in the Kaggalipura police station, the Yeshwanthpur police have registered a FIR against Sunandamma, a close associate of the MLA, for threatening the witness. She was also arrested in 2018 along with then councillor G.K. Venkatesh, with over 10,000 voter ID cards. The election was postponed in that case. 

Meeting with CM

Former Congress councillor from Yeshwanthpur M. Velu Nayakar, who has filed a case against Munirathna under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, urging him to ensure the security of the complainants and the witnesses in cases against Munirathna. “Many of Munirathna’s associates are threatening me by telling my supporters that taking on the MLA would only mean dire consequences,” he said. 

Mr. Nayakar also said that he had also named certain police officials who had been acting at the behest of Munirathna, targeting his rivals and harassing them. “There is a real fear that these police officers may have already destroyed key evidence in the case, even before the SIT was formed,” he told The Hindu

What FIR says

According to the FIR registered for intimidating the witness in the rape case, Sunandamma came to the house of the witness, a close friend of the victim on Saturday afternoon.

The witness had gone to a hospital and only her son was at home. According to his complaint, Sunandamma asked him to tell his mother not to testify against Munirathna in the case and ensure the complainant withdraws her complaint. She allegedly threatened that she would set their house on fire and ensure the entire family was wiped out if his mother testified against the MLA.

Meanwhile, SIT sought police custody of Munirathna who is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Monday. The court has listed the hearing of the petition to Tuesday.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.