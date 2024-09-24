SIT launches probe against Karnataka MLA Munirathna amidst concerns over intimidation of witnesses and destruction of evidence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by senior officer B.K. Singh, took over the case files and launched their probe against Munirathna, R.R. Nagar BJP MLA, on Monday. This comes amidst growing concerns over intimidation of witnesses and destruction of evidence in these cases, the first challenge before the SIT.

On a complaint by the son of a potential key witness in a rape case against Munirathna registered in the Kaggalipura police station, the Yeshwanthpur police have registered a FIR against Sunandamma, a close associate of the MLA, for threatening the witness. She was also arrested in 2018 along with then councillor G.K. Venkatesh, with over 10,000 voter ID cards. The election was postponed in that case.

Meeting with CM

Former Congress councillor from Yeshwanthpur M. Velu Nayakar, who has filed a case against Munirathna under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, urging him to ensure the security of the complainants and the witnesses in cases against Munirathna. “Many of Munirathna’s associates are threatening me by telling my supporters that taking on the MLA would only mean dire consequences,” he said.

Mr. Nayakar also said that he had also named certain police officials who had been acting at the behest of Munirathna, targeting his rivals and harassing them. “There is a real fear that these police officers may have already destroyed key evidence in the case, even before the SIT was formed,” he told The Hindu.

What FIR says

According to the FIR registered for intimidating the witness in the rape case, Sunandamma came to the house of the witness, a close friend of the victim on Saturday afternoon.

The witness had gone to a hospital and only her son was at home. According to his complaint, Sunandamma asked him to tell his mother not to testify against Munirathna in the case and ensure the complainant withdraws her complaint. She allegedly threatened that she would set their house on fire and ensure the entire family was wiped out if his mother testified against the MLA.

Meanwhile, SIT sought police custody of Munirathna who is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Monday. The court has listed the hearing of the petition to Tuesday.