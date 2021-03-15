SIT intensifies search for woman, two others

Woman believed to be in Andhra Pradesh, say sources in SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT that is looking into the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has intensified search operation to track the woman and two others, who are suspects in the issue that rocked the State since it surfaced on March 2.

A team of officials from SIT visited the hometown of the woman and questioned her friends and relatives.

Sources in the SIT said the woman is in neighbouring Andhara Pradesh and efforts are on to trace her.

Meanwhile, a journalist from Tumakuru and his associate from Devanahalli are on the run.

The police are analysing their bank account details to track them. The police suspect that the accused might use the money and their mobile phone, which can give the officials a lead.

SIT officials questioned four suspects for the second time. The suspects were involved in handing over the CD to Dinesh Kallahalli, the complainant in the case.

Security promised

Hours after the video involving the woman in the CD scandal surfaced seeking protection, R. Pramila Naidu, chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, assured necessary protection.

I have spoken to the city and State police chiefs asking for protection, since the woman expressed threat perception. The commission will provide her all possible help, and she can approach us, Ms. Naidu said.

Even senior officials of the SIT said action has been taken to ensure protection to her family. “We assure the woman that she can contact the police and choose the time and place of her convenience to get her statement recorded, for investigation,” sources in the SIT said.

The SIT officials also issued notice to the woman in question by pasting it on her family house, relatives and paying guest where she was staying. They also e-mailed her the notice asking her to get back to the police.

Support extended

Many social organisations and women’s rights group supported the woman and demanded that government should ensure protection to her.