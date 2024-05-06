SIT grills Revanna; ex-Minister moves bail plea

May 06, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sleuths from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are grilling former Minister H.D. Revanna, who was arrested in an alleged case of abduction of a woman and remanded in police custody till May 8.

Sources said that Mr. Revanna had been denying allegations against him and was not cooperating with investigators.

The SIT has also secured the custody of the second accused in the case, Satish Babu, who allegedly forcibly took away the victim of alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP and son of Mr. Revanna, from her house in K.R. Nagar. She was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against the MP.

Interrogation

The sources said the police now have the custody of both the accused in the case and would interrogate them separately and later together. Satish Babu had claimed to the victim’s family that Mr. Revanna had instructed him to get her.

Mr. Revanna moved a bail plea in the abduction case on Monday. He was arrested in the case after his anticipatory bail plea was turned down by the court on Saturday.

“He has moved a bail plea today, but we were not given prior notice and we were not present in the court. The court has also not set a date for its hearing yet,” a senior official said.

HDD, HDK get injunction

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy moved court and the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge has issued an injunction order against 89 media outlets, temporarily restraining them “from publishing any news item by falsely depicting the plaintiffs, by showing their morphed photos, without any substantive evidence against them, with an intention to unnecessarily tarnishing their image and reputation in the public at large”.

However, the order clarifies that “the defendants are not totally restrained from publishing, telecasting any news, if they think that, truth is their defence, and they have substantial piece of evidence to defend themselves”. The next date of hearing in the case is on May 29.

