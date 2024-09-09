SIT files second chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex crimes of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, filed a second chargesheet against him in a rape case on Monday.

This case pertains to the alleged rape of a 48-year-old labourer at a farmhouse owned by the former MP’s family.

The victim in this case was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Mr. Prajwal. His parents H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna were chargesheeted for abduction of the victim on August 2.

The victim was rescued from captivity by the SIT on May 4. Her testimony was crucial as she was seen resisting the sexual advances of Mr. Prajwal and pleading him to let her go in the two videos that were being circulated, unlike in other videos where the women were not visibly seen resisting his advances.

The 1,625-page chargesheet lists 113 witnesses apart from multiple forensic reports of the videos of the alleged acts of rape. The chargesheet details three instances of sexual assault by Mr. Prajwal against the victim.

It details two instances of rape, both in 2021 — once at the Gannikada farmhouse owned by the accused’s brother Suraj Revanna and a few days later at Mr. H.D. Revanna’s Basavanagudi house in Bengaluru. Once again at the Gannikada farmhouse, the victim resisted and ran away from the clutches of the accused, who intended to rape her again, the chargesheet alleges.

The chargesheet alleged that on all three instances, Mr. Prajwal called the victim to his room on the pretext of giving him water and to take clothes for laundry, locked the door of the room, fished out his mobile phone and recorded the act, as he forced her to disrobe.

When she resisted the man in the video, whose face is not seen, is seen forcibly disrobing her and raping her. In her statement, the victim said that Mr. Prajwal threatened her not to disclose his acts to anyone and if she did so, he would send the video of the sexual act to her son.

The chargesheet includes forensic science Laboratory reports that confirm the man in the video to be Mr. Prajwal, through his audio samples and analysis of the body parts visible in the video. Meanwhile, the SIT has said that it is waiting for more FSL reports in the case and will be filing a supplementary chargesheet in the case as soon as the reports come.

Mr. Prajwal has been charged under Sections 376 (2) (k) for “being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, committing rape on such woman; 376 (2) (n) for committing rape repeatedly on the same woman, 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman, of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000”.