SIT files one more charge sheet in Valmiki corporation scam; does not name Nagendra again

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-crore scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, on Thursday filed a charge sheet in connection with the suicide of Chandrasekharan P., accounts superintendent at the corporation.

The 300-page charge sheet, filed before the 2nd Additional District and Sessions court in Shivamogga, named ex-managing director of the corporation J.G. Padmanabha and former accounts officer Parashuram G. Duragannavar, charging them under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(2)(v) (punishments for offences atrocities) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The charge sheet did not include the names of former Social Welfare Minister B. Nagendra and the bank officials who have been mentioned in the death note left behind by Chandrasekharan. The note left behind by Chandrasekaran had named Union Bank of India (UBI) Chief Manager Suchismita Rawal, apart from Padmanabha and Parashurama. The note also mentioned the minister as having given “oral instruction”, as told to him by his superiors.

A separate FIR was registered naming six UBI officials, including Suchismita, for the unauthorised transfer of ₹94.73 crore, of which ₹5 crore was transferred back to the corporation’s account.

The SIT investigations revealed that from the UBI’s MG Road branch, ₹89.62 crore was transferred to 18 bank accounts belonging to First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Limited in Hyderabad, whose chairman Sathyanarayana Etakari was also arrested.

Chandrasekharan was found dead at his house in Shivamogga on May 26 leaving behind a death note mentioning misappropriation of funds.

The SIT, which is investigating eight cases in connection with the scam, had filed another charge sheet earlier this month naming 12 people. The SIT also made seizures of ₹49.96 crore including cash and gold and high end car purchased by the accused.

Interestingly, both the chargesheets made no mention of Mr. Nagendra, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is parallelly holding an investigation, and Basanagouda Daddal, corporation chairperson.