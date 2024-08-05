GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT files chargesheet in Valmiki corpn. case; Nagendra, Daddal not named in it

Nagendra had to quit the Ministry after the scam surfaced

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State police, which is probing the scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. on Monday filed a chargesheet against 12 accused in the case. Significantly, former Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra, who resigned over allegations of his involvement in the irregularities and was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, chairman of the corporation, have not been named in the chargesheet. However, the SIT has chargesheeted two acquaintances of Mr. Nagendra.

The issue of the irregularities in the corporation partially dominated the recently concluded monsoon session of the State legislature.

The Opposition alleged that the State government had been protecting Mr. Nagendra by not naming him in the first information report.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his response, conceded that there had been misappropriation of funds at the corporation, but claimed that it was the doing of the officials, who had been arraigned by the SIT.

The chargesheet is 3,072 pages long and runs into seven volumes. It lists J. J. Padmanabh, former managing director, and Parashuram Durgannanavar, former accounts officer of the corporation, as prime accused in the case.

Significantly, the chargesheet also lists Nekkunte Nagaraj, an acquaintance of Mr. Nagendra, Nageshwar Rao, brother-in-law of Nekkunte Nagaraj as accused, apart from many others from Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh where the money diverted from the corporation was allegedly laundered.

The SIT had claimed that they had recovered cash, gold, and other valuables worth ₹49.96 crore from the accused.

