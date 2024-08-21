SIT filed report seeking permission for my prosecution only after I started attacking Congress government, says Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government was only trying to settle political scores with him by getting the Lokayukta SIT to file a report against him before the Governor seeking permission for prosecution just because he had launched an attack against it. He also alleged that his signature had been forged on a mining lease document.

At a press conference here, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “The Lokayukta report against me was sent to the Governor in November last year seeking permission for prosecution only after I started attacking the Congress government on a host of issues, particularly corruption. The Governor, after studying it, said there was some controversy regarding the signature on the file and directed the SIT to once again go through the case.

Questioning as to why the Congress government was raising the issue now after being silent for such a long time, the Union Minister alleged that Congress leaders were not able to digest the fact that he is part of the Union Cabinet now. “How long does it take for the Lokayukta SIT to investigate? I approached the court in 2014. Did they need this long to investigate? They have taken not only my signature but also my handwriting to verify the amended order document. Let them get it investigated anywhere they want and get a report from any laboratory,” Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD(S) State president, said.

“Don’t you think that I could have closed the case against me in 2018 when I was the Chief Minister? he said.

Asserting that it was not his signature in the Sai Venkateshwara mining lease order document, the Union Minister said: “It all happened on October 6, 2007. I do not know who signed it. I did not allot land for mining to that company; I do not know who committed the fraud. I realised only after learning that an officer had transferred ₹20 lakh from the company to his son’s account,” he said.

“I want to ask those who are going around claiming that they have found my signature on the document. Have you investigated if it is my signature? What have I signed? Did the SIT investigate? Does the government know what illegalities have happened? Neither the SIT nor the police discovered that ₹20 lakh had gone into the officer’s son’s bank account. I discovered it,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Virajpet MLA and legal adviser to the Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna, Mr. Kumaraaswamy said: “Mr. Ponnanna there are people who know the law better than you. You and some other Ministers are demanding my resignation. I will willingly resign if needed, unlike your leader (Siddaramaiah) who found fault with the Governor’s permission to prosecute him and commented about the Governor in a derogatory manner. You all should be ashamed for using such words against the Governor.”