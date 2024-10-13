SIT chief files complaint against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

IPS officer M. Chandrasekhar filed a complaint with the Sanjayanagar police alleging that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil were trying to intimidate him and obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Mr. Chandrashekhar, who heads the Lokayukta SIT probing the mining scam in the Karnataka against Mr. Kumaraswamy, said that the SIT had found “substantial evidence against the former CM and process is on to prosecute the accused.”

Mr. Chandrashekhar alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy was trying to obstruct investigation after accessing the report submitted to the Governor seeking sanction for prosecution, by misusing his power.

Mr. Chandrashekhar alleged that the Union minister and his son Nikhil have made many allegations against him even to intimidate and damage his reputation.

