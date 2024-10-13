GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT chief files complaint against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

The ADGP said that H.D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil have made many allegations against him even to intimidate him and obstruct investigation into a mining scam.

Published - October 13, 2024 11:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M. Chandrashekar, Lokayukta SIT Additional Director General of Police

M. Chandrashekar, Lokayukta SIT Additional Director General of Police | Photo Credit: The Hindu

IPS officer M. Chandrasekhar filed a complaint with the Sanjayanagar police alleging that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil were trying to intimidate him and obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Mr. Chandrashekhar, who heads the Lokayukta SIT probing the mining scam in the Karnataka against Mr. Kumaraswamy, said that the SIT had found “substantial evidence against the former CM and process is on to prosecute the accused.”

Mr. Chandrashekhar alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy was trying to obstruct investigation after accessing the report submitted to the Governor seeking sanction for prosecution, by misusing his power.

Mr. Chandrashekhar alleged that the Union minister and his son Nikhil have made many allegations against him even to intimidate and damage his reputation.

October 13, 2024

Karnataka / Bangalore

