SIT asks Jarkiholi to appear before it for questioning

Woman in the CD may appear before a magistrate today

Amidst mounting pressure from the Opposition demanding legal action, the Special Investigation Team on Sunday issued notice to the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to appear before it for questioning in the CD scandal case.

The SIT wants to question him on the allegation made by the woman in the CD, based on which the police registered an FIR against him.

It may be recalled that this is the second time Mr. Jarkiholi is being questioned by SIT after the one on March 16. His phone had been taken on March 24 for an FSL analysis.

The SIT officials also issued notices to the family members of the prime suspects who are on the run.

Meanwhile, Jagadish Kumar, advocate representing the woman in the CD, said that she was likely to appear before the court on Monday to give her statement.

This is because the woman had a trust issue with the SIT, especially after her parents who were questioned, were allegedly forced to give a statement favouring Mr. Jarkiholi.

The statement before a magistrate, according to Mr. Kumar, will be authentic.