Sirsi-Kumta Road to be closed for 18 months for upgradation

12 October 2020 20:12 IST

To facilitate road upgradation work, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district K. Harish Kumar has issued an order banning movement of vehicles on Sirsi-Kumta Road for 18 months.

The order came into force on Monday to facilitate upgradation of the road from Belekeri/Kumta to Sirsi which forms part of the Belekeri Port Link Road. The order, however, excludes the existing stretch of National Highway 66.

Through the notification, the Deputy Commissioner has also specified alternative routes to be taken for inter-district connectivity. The 60-km road connects Uttara Kannada district with Haveri and Dharwad districts.

As per the notification, only light vehicles are permitted to travel from Kumta via Siddapur to Sirsi.

And, all other vehicles can take National Highway 63 from Ankola to Yellapur and take the State Highway 93 to reach Sirsi. Another route is Honnavar to Siddapur via Mavinagundi to reach Sirsi.

With the road being closed now, it will be a circuitous route to reach Sirsi from Kumta.