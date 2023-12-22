GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SiridhanyaJatha held in Shivamogga

December 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Siridhanya Jatha was held in Shivamogga on Friday. Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and others participated. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district administration took out a jatha in Shivamogga city on Friday to spread awareness about the importance of millets. Siridhanya Jatha was organised in the run-up to Siridhanya Habba, to be held at Kuvempu Rangamandira on December 27.

R. Selvamani, Deputy Commissioner, inaugurated the jatha by planting a sapling at Nehru Stadium. The officers of the Agriculture Department, faculty from the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, representatives of Zilla Krishika Samaj and others took part.

Hundreds of students from Agriculture College, hostels of the Social Welfare Department, and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports walked along the jatha. They carried placards that highlighted the health benefits of millets.

The jatha covered Mahaveera Circle, Gopi Circle, Durgigudi Road, Jail Circle, and Shivamurthy Circle before culminating at Nehru Stadium.

