Karnataka

Sira MLA passes away

B. Sathyanarayana, MLA, representing Sira constituency, who was under treatment at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road for a prolonged illness passed away on Tuesday at 10.45 p.m.

According to a statement from the hospital, he was suffering for a long period of time with advanced chronic liver disease. He was in a very critical state and was under treatment at the intensive care unit for secondary to septicaemia with multisystem organ failure, the statement said.

The 69-year-old legislator was elected for the third time from Sira constituency in Tumkur district in 2018 and had tested negative for COVID-19, according to a doctor in the hospital.

