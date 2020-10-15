Sira: BJP candidate has annual income of ₹2.57 cr.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Sira Asembly constituency, C.M. Rajesh Gowda, who is a doctor, has an annual income of ₹2,57,79, 416 while his wife, also a doctor, earns ₹49,68,200.

According to the disclosure made in the statement of assets and liabilities before the Election Commission of India, the total value of assets of Dr. Gowda is ₹15,25,61,370. This includes movable assets of ₹9,92,61,370.

He has given loans to his father, mother, wife, and sister. While ₹1.44 crore has been given to his father, ₹1.43 crore has been given to his wife. Similarly, his mother and sister have received loans of ₹15 lakh and ₹60 lakh, respectively.

His wife has gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹1.23 crore while his own gold and silver collection totals up to ₹34 lakh.

He has a fleet of four cars of which two are luxury cars worth ₹1.27 crore and ₹52 lakh.