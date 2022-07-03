Sinha hits out at State govt. over school curriculum

‘BJP attempting to communalise young generation’

The combined Opposition Presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, on Sunday accused the ruling BJP in the State of attempting to “communalise the young generation through coloured curriculum”.

“In Karnataka, the government has been attempting to communalise the minds of young generation by introducing a new school curriculum coloured by the ruling party’s ideological agenda. I condemn this,” he told presspersons here after meeting senior Congress leaders and addressing the Congress Legislature Party meeting as part of support building exercise for his candidature. Mr. Sinha, who in the past was BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka, said: “I have great admiration for Karnataka because of its rich spiritual heritage and its contribution to India’s freedom struggle.” He also recalled the contribution of Basavanna, Kanakadasa, Kuvempu, and Dr. Rajkumar.

Meanwhile, the combined Presidential candidate did not meet the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders here seeking the party’s support. To a question if he would meet former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda seeking support, Mr. Sinha said: “Unfortunately not in this trip”.

The JD (S) is learnt to be supporting the ruling party candidate Droupadi Murmu though its leaders have stated publicly that they are yet to make up their mind on whom to support. Sources said that the issue had been discussed at the core committee meeting, and the party was likely to support Ms. Murmu citing her as a good candidate. They said that BJP president J. P. Nadda and Ms. Murmu had spoken to Mr. Gowda seeking support.

The Congress has 70 legislators, including an Independent, five Rajya Sabha members, and one Lok Sabha member, from the State who are eligible to vote in the Presidential election. The JD (S) has 32 legislators (two of whom have been suspended for cross voting in the recent Rajya Sabha election), one Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member each. The ruling BJP has 122 members, including two Independents, 25 Lok Sabha members, and six Rajya Sabha members.