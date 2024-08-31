Single window for Ganesh pandals at 12 stations in Belagavi: DC

In order to facilitate speedy permission for Ganesh pandals, a single-window facility would be set up at 12 police stations under Belagavi Police Commissionerate, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Mohammed Roshan has said.

Chairing the preliminary meeting on Ganesh Chaturthi in Belagavi on Saturday, the DC said that staff of HESCOM, municipal corporation and public works and the police department would be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these single-window facilities.

Officials of various departments were asked to depute requisite staff for the facility and office-bearers of Ganesh Mandals were asked to erect pandals in a way that the traffic was not disturbed, particularly the movement of ambulance and auto tippers meant for garbage collection. The pandal measurements should be strictly within the permitted limits.

Survey of procession routes

The DC also directed the officials to ensure that power lines were heightened on the routes of Ganesh processions, and branches of trees were pruned. He asked the officials to conduct a joint survey of the procession route and submit authentic report to the administration. Repair of the roads on the procession route by filling up potholes should be taken up immediately and proper illumination should be provided along with making a provision for the public to watch the procession, he said.

He also emphasised the need for creating more awareness against use of idols made of PoP (Plaster of Paris).

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang stressed the need for coordination between various departments and asked them to hold a joint survey of the places of pandals and the procession route. Municipal Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and other officials were present.

Subsequently, the DC visited ‘Kapileshwar Honda’ (Pond), the designated place for immersion of Ganesh idols and checked the arrangements and facilities.

