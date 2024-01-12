Single-window committee approves 73 proposals worth over ₹3,900 crore

January 12, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Friday cleared 73 projects cumulatively valued ₹3,935.52 crore. These projects have a scope to generate 15,000 jobs across the State.

The largest projects include those submitted by city-based firms ETL Secure Space and DhaSH PV Technologies with an outlay of ₹490.5 crore and ₹346.35 crore, respectively.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large, and Medium Industries, said these projects cleared by The 142nd State-Level Single-Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the State. Many of the projects approved by the SLSWCC would be implemented in the districts of North Karnataka, he said.

Mylar Infra’s ₹339.84-crore proposal to set up a multi feed-based distillery in Huvinahadagali in Ballari, and Sango India Automotive Part’s ₹278.59-crore investment towards an exhaust system manufacturing plant at Harohalli in Ramanagara were part of the large projects approved in districts outside Bengaluru.

