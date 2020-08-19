Single-window agency likely to address grievances of film industry: Dy. CM

Bengaluru

19 August 2020 22:56 IST

The State government may soon constitute a single-window agency to address the grievances of Kannada film industry, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Mr. Narayan held discussions with members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on problems faced by the industry following COVID-19 pandemic and said a final decision would be taken on setting up the agency after consulting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

KFCC president D.R. Jairaj, vice-president Umesh Banakar, former president Sa Ra Govind, senior director Rajendra Singh Babu, and other prominent personalities held discussions with the Deputy Chief Minister.

A few days ago, actor Shivarajkumar too held discussions with Mr. Narayan on the problems faced by the industry.