Single-ticket entry to Mysuru this Dasara, a possible tourism initiative

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 30, 2022 12:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are being made to introduce single-ticket entry for tourists visiting destinations like Mysuru palace, zoo among others | Photo Credit: File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the long-awaited single-ticket entry for tourists to various destinations in Mysuru and Mandya becoming a reality this Dasara?

The stakeholders of the tourism industry have been demanding this as a tourism promotion initiative. Instead of buying tickets for every attraction, they could buy one ticket that allows multiple entry to several destinations.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said efforts are being made to introduce single-ticket entry for tourists visiting destinations like Mysuru palace and the zoo among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gautham was speaking at the preliminary meeting on the preparations for Dasara festivities here on Monday. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar chaired the meeting.

Responding to the suggestion on entry tax waiver on tourist vehicles from neighboring States this Dasara, Mr. Somashekar told the officials to include Mandya in the tax-waiver benefit since many also visit places of tourist importance in Mandya such as Brindavan Gardens, and Srirangapatna.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“While deciding on the tax waiver, make sure Mandya is included as tourists should not face any inconvenience on this,” the Minister told the meeting.

Arogya Dasara and Kaigarika Dasara are the new additions to the list of events planned this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
festivals
religious festival or holiday
tourism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app