Single-ticket entry to Mysuru this Dasara, a possible tourism initiative
Is the long-awaited single-ticket entry for tourists to various destinations in Mysuru and Mandya becoming a reality this Dasara?
The stakeholders of the tourism industry have been demanding this as a tourism promotion initiative. Instead of buying tickets for every attraction, they could buy one ticket that allows multiple entry to several destinations.
Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said efforts are being made to introduce single-ticket entry for tourists visiting destinations like Mysuru palace and the zoo among others.
Mr. Gautham was speaking at the preliminary meeting on the preparations for Dasara festivities here on Monday. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar chaired the meeting.
Responding to the suggestion on entry tax waiver on tourist vehicles from neighboring States this Dasara, Mr. Somashekar told the officials to include Mandya in the tax-waiver benefit since many also visit places of tourist importance in Mandya such as Brindavan Gardens, and Srirangapatna.
“While deciding on the tax waiver, make sure Mandya is included as tourists should not face any inconvenience on this,” the Minister told the meeting.
Arogya Dasara and Kaigarika Dasara are the new additions to the list of events planned this year.
