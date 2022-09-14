Single-ticket entry for tourists to become a reality this Dasara

ADVERTISEMENT

After many years of wait, the single-ticket entry to popular tourist destinations in Mysuru is finally happening this Dasara as the concept of “one ticket many destinations” is expected to be launched on September 17.

The stakeholders of the tourism industry had been demanding introduction of single-ticket entry to tourist destinations as a convenience factor for those who had to wait for the tickets outside tourist sites. During weekends, holidays, and Dasara season, the rush is usually more and the waiting time for purchasing tickets goes up.

In an attempt to ease entry and avoid waiting time at every destination, the concept was proposed and it is being launched on a trial basis during the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakeholders, including Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, the Mysuru Travels Association and others, have welcomed the decision that was announced at a meeting here on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham.

ADC Mallikarjunaswamy, zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni, Mysuru palace board deputy director T.S. Subramanya, and other stakeholders attended.

Hotel Owners’ Association president Narayanagowda said the single-ticket entry will help promote tourism. “If the concept evokes good response, the government can consider extending it all through the year.”

Mysuru zoo, Mysuru palace, Chamundi Hills, Brindavan Gardens, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Dasara exhibition, and Dasara Flower Show are proposed to be included in the concept.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation has been entrusted with the task of managing the single-ticketing system, and the revenue will be shared among the stakeholders.

Welcoming the move, Mr. Kulkarni suggested that the zoo’s share of revenue under the system has been credited into the zoo’s account either on the same day or at least by next morning as the zoo is solely maintained on the gate collections.

“A suggestion has been made at the meeting to introduce two types of single tickets, one incorporating six destinations and another with four destinations,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

The tickets would be valid only during the festivities – that is a tourist can visit one destination today and two to three sites on the next day – depending on his or her convenience. The tickets are scanned at every destination and the amount is credited into the stakeholders’ account once the entry is confirmed.

The tickets are likely to be priced around ₹500.