Sindhuri questioned on fund utilization

Rohini Sindhuri

MYSURU

31 May 2021

My integrity is unimpeachable, says the official

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri came under attack by MP Pratap Simha who sought ‘accountability and explanation’ for funds spent on COVID-19 management in the district besides accusing her of spending money on constructing a swimming pool at her official quarters.

Mr. Simha said here on Sunday the DC was ‘thwarting’ efforts to procure medicines or increase facilities for COVID-19 care by citing rules and procedures. “But were rules and procedures followed while constructing the swimming pool and were the works referred to the heritage committee as Mysuru is a heritage city,” questioned Mr. Simha.

“The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar ensured the release of ₹41 crore but officials in the review meeting say that they are handicapped due to lack of funds. We want an explanation on how the money was spent,” said Mr. Simha.

The MP referred to 16 step-down hospitals which were shut down recently and wondered who issued permission for them in the first place. “An expert committee has to ascertain the facilities available in a hospital and submit a report to the DC before any decision can be taken. But neither was a committee constituted nor was there any report,” said the MP.

Mr. Simha’s questions are the latest in the series of such outbursts against Ms. Sindhuri by elected representatives drawn first from JD(S) and now the BJP. However, the Congress had stated that Ms. Sindhuri was being targeted for closing the 16 step-down hospitals backed by the BJP leaders for financial considerations.

Ms. Sindhuri however refuted the allegations, said her focus was entirely on combating the pandemic and the charges against her were both false and misleading. She said every paise spent on COVID-19 care and management was accounted for and her integrity was unimpeachable. “I have been the target of non-stop motivated and personal attacks from the day I joined Mysuru as Deputy Commissioner. I have ignored them as, during the pandemic, I shall devote each ounce of my energy to COVID-19 control,” she reiterated.

“When personal attacks were unable to detract the district administration from its work, now false and irresponsible statements with respect to COVID-19 management have started,” said Ms. Sindhuri. The whole purpose is to scandalize and make allegations without basis, she added.

Claiming that the COVID-19 management in the district was exemplary, Ms. Sindhuri said vaccination coverage in Mysuru was 72% and the highest in the State; that testing in Mysuru was 150% of the target given by the State and the case fatality rate was one of the lowest in the State. She also issued a note highlighting the amount spend on COVID-19 medicines, purchase of consumables, payment of staff, etc., and said each and every expenditure has been as per financial norms and would be subjected to audit by CAG in due course and present issues are being raised due to extraneous considerations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Simha has written to the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reiterating his allegations and sought an inquiry into the COVID-19 management in Mysuru.